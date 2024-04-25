Watch CBS News
Denver Nuggets superfan banned from games at Ball Arena files lawsuit against Kroenke Sports

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Nuggets superfan who has been banned from games at Ball Arena has filed a lawsuit against Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. Vicki Ray is among the most recognizable Nuggets fans and has been a season ticket holder for 32 years. 

Ray, 72, has had the same seats for 25 years that the arena's been open, right along the rail of the walkway the Nuggets use to take the court.   

According to court documents, Ray believes that her behavior has been in full compliance with the NBA Fan Code of Conduct. She believes that her ban is part of a plan to "resell her season tickets at a higher price, given the increasing demand for Denver Nuggets tickets."

Being banned from the arena for Nuggets games means Ray surrenders the four seats she bought for $20,000. 

Ray is claiming breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act and intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress, according to court documents filed in Denver District Court. 

