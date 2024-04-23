Girls flag football becomes an official high school sport in Colorado

The Colorado High School Activities Association voted on Tuesday to sanction girls flag football as a permanent high school sport. The decision came after a several-years-long pilot program which proved successful. More than 50 schools in Colorado have signed on, including dozens in the Denver metro area.

CBS

Colorado becomes the 11th state in the country to sanction the sport for high school girls.

"We're not only fostering athleticism, but we're remaining among the nation's leaders in providing opportunities for female athletes to participate," CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger said in a prepared statement. "We are cultivating leadership, confidence and equality-on and off the field-and we are igniting a new era of inclusivity and self-empowerment for every girl who participates."

More than a dozen NAIA colleges are offering scholarships for girls flag football and some DII and DIII colleges may soon do the same. And it's not just high school and college athletes getting on the field -- it is set to be an Olympic event at the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

The Denver Broncos helped lead the charge to get girls flag football in more Colorado schools. The Denver Broncos Foundation provided financial aid to all schools that picked up the sport. Nike and USA Football also stepped in to make sure the teams all had uniforms and necessary equipment.

"This is a historic moment for Colorado and most importantly for girls in our state who have a new pathway into sports through flag football," said Carrie Walton Penner in a statement.

Penner is one of the Broncos owners and chair of the Denver Broncos Foundation Board.

"In addition to providing an amazing platform for empowerment, inclusion and teamwork, girls flag creates a powerful sense of belonging and community for our next generation of leaders," she said.