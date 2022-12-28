Boulder County holding several events for Marshall Fire victims and survivors

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire, Boulder County has a number of in-person and virtual events to memorialize the devastation and help survivors heal and connect with one another, as well as resources.

CBS News Colorado will run a special 30-minute series, "Out of the Ashes," Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The following events run from Thursday through Feb. 4, 2023.

Interfaith Service of Support and Healing – Thursday, Dec. 29 (open to the public)

St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, 7520 South Boulder Road at 7 p.m.

Registration is required

No matter your faith journey, all are invited to gather for a time of support and healing. As the community faces the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire, join with leaders from the Great Dharma Chan Monastery, Congregation Har HaShem, St. Ambrose, St. John's Episcopal Church and others, to seek together the peace and comfort of the Holy. All ages are welcome to attend the service, and a nursery for preschoolers will also be provided. There will be refreshments and a chance to engage in conversation with one another following the service in the Barcelona House next to the church. This service will also be livestreamed on the St. Ambrose YouTube Channel.

Marshall Fire Solidarity Breakfast – Friday, Dec. 30 (open to all)

Superior Community Center, 1500 Coalton Road from 7-11 a.m.

Join us for an open house style breakfast featuring hot and cold foods and beverages from Serendipity Catering. All those impacted by the Marshall Fire including our first responders and volunteers are welcome to attend. Youth activities hosted by the Superior Youth Leadership Council and children's activities and crafts also provided. In addition, mental, emotional and social support will be offered by local professionals. A jazz pianist will be playing for the group throughout the event.

Community Storytelling – Friday, Dec. 30 (for those impacted by the fire and wind event)

Superior Community Center, 1500 Coalton Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Superior Rising presents Community Storytelling, with the support of Colorado Public Radio. Listen in as residents affected by the fire share their story. *Superior Rising is seeking storytellers. Please contact Jenn Kaaoush, jenn.kaaoush@gmail.com, if you are interested in sharing a story. View the flyer.

A Service of Remembrance, Reflection, and Resilience – Friday, Dec. 30 (open to the public)

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 506 Via Appia Way, Louisville at 11 a.m.

Gather in community as we commemorate the first anniversary of the Marshall Fire. The worship service will be streamed live, and available to watch on demand after the event. Access digital worship here: https://www.ctsonline.org/worship-services.html.

WOW! Children's Museum hosting Community Playtime – Friday, Dec. 30

110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WOW! will be open exclusively to families impacted by the Marshall Fire, including first-responder families.

Free with registration

Healing Classes – yoga, meditation, NIA – throughout the year

To continue support for those impacted by the Marshall Fire, the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center Fitness instructors are offering healing classes throughout the year. These classes are free, but please register in advance.

Marshall Renews Art Exhibition – Dec. 30-Feb. 4

375 S. McCaslin Blvd, Suite B, Louisville

Opening event: Friday, Dec. 30, from 7-10 p.m.

Exhibition hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The juried exhibition explores the Marshall Fire's impact on Colorado's communities of Louisville, Superior, portions of Unincorporated Boulder County, and portions of Boulder by giving voice to victims as well as local artists. The exhibition will showcase what positive can come of such widespread destruction by exploring the paradox between renewal and ruin to envision new life in this healing arts exhibition. The art marks the freshness and represents new visions after fire's destruction. Artists are local and impacted by the fire, with an intentional bias toward creating space for fire victims' expressions. The exhibition is intended to generate a healing dialogue for victims. Learn more.

For more information, visit https://bouldercounty.gov/marshall-fire-commemoration.