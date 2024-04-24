Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev glad to have teammates' "trust" as playoff series shifts to Colorado

A look at the Nuggets and Avalanche chances in the postseason

After Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev allowed seven goals on 23 shots in the 7-6 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, he said his teammates went out of their way to show their support for him. That support proved key in Georgiev's bounce-back game on Tuesday night.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev of the Colorado Avalanche gets congratulated by teammates following a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game Two of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canada Life Centre on April 23, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Georgiev made 28 saves in the Avs 5-2 victory at Canada Life Centre. The Avalanche and Jets opening round playoff series is now tied at one game apiece, and the next two games will be in Denver.

"They showed so much support to me over the last couple of days," said Georgiev after the Game 2 win. "A very rough first game, obviously."

"I just felt so much trust in the room from everybody and I appreciate it so much. It helped me reset, to know that they have got my back. I know I'll help them out as well during this playoff."

Winnipeg fans razzed Georgiev from the start on Tuesday night, giving the netminder a loud cheer when he made his first save of the game.

The puck will drop in Friday's game at Ball Arena at 8 p.m. Sunday's game starts at 12:30 p.m. Game 5 will be back in Manitoba on Tuesday. If a Game 6 and Game 7 are necessary in the playoff series, they will take place in early May.