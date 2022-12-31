Boulder County still working to pick up the pieces one year after the Marshall Fire

Boulder still picking up the pieces one year after Marshall Fire

Boulder still picking up the pieces one year after Marshall Fire

Boulder still picking up the pieces one year after Marshall Fire

It has been a day of reflection for the dozens of families that lost their homes in the Marshall Fire.

While many continue to work to put the pieces together, and others try to move on. Friday was a day spent sharing stories with the community and thanking those who showed up on the day of the fire to help.

Makia Minich bought his house 11 years ago, with initial plans to eventually start a family there. That was until Dec. 30, 2021.

"It's been a hard year. We had nothing after that fire. We had no guidance of what to do next. I didn't have plans for rebuilding" Minich said.

Minich reflects on the day of the fire, and still one year later, is still surprised by its happenings.

"It was just a surreal moment of just being covered in ash and not knowing what was going on" said Minich

"Where are the animals, where are their carriers, how do we get them…do I have my car keeps…can I get us out of here safely?" were just a few of the thoughts Minich recalls running through his mind.

As he and many others rushed to escape – firefighters went towards danger.

"We were facing circumstances that we could not control," recalled Timothy Mallon, the station captain at Mountain View Fire Rescue Station.

Mountain View Fire Rescue says they worked hard to help put out the Marshall Fire. However, as the community share their thanks and gratitude, the fire department says the community were the true heroes during this trying time.

"This is what we are trained in and signed up for," Mallon said. "But for the people who lost their houses, possessions, way of life, pets and community, and to see them step up…it's truly impressive and an honor."