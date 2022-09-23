Not guilty pleas entered as trial dates set for Elijah McClain case
On Friday, all five defendants, including three former Aurora police officers and two former Aurora paramedics, entered not guilty pleas in an Adams County Court.
"I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine," said Dr. Stephen Cina, who performed the autopsy.
The City of Aurora has released more information about how it will pay the $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed over McClain's death.
Elijah McClain's mother has been waiting and fighting for answers since her son died days after an encounter with police on Aug. 24, 2019.
Two Aurora police officers, one former Aurora police officer and two Aurora Fire Rescue medics face criminal charges in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.
A grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against the three Aurora police officers and two medics involved in Elijah McClain's death a little more than two years ago.
After two years and a wave of community uproar, policing in Colorado has seen sweeping changes.
Tuesday marks two years since Elijah McClain's encounter with Aurora police officers. He died six days later, on Aug. 30, 2019.
A Colorado bill aims to limit the use of ketamine in law enforcement encounters, almost two years after the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was injected with the drug while under arrest in suburban Denver in 2019.
The independent panel that investigated Elijah McClain's death highlighted a need for identifying policies with implicit bias.
An independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain recommends major changes to how Aurora police handles use of force cases.
The dismissal filing claims that Elijah McClain's death was not caused by deliberate and discriminatory actions by the Aurora police officers involved. Six officers are named in the lawsuit.
The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and others in the death of the 23-year-old.
The City of Aurora has ordered a review of the Aurora Police Department, including an external, independent investigation of the Elijah McClain case.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reopened an investigation into how ketamine is administered with regards to the death of Elijah McClain in August of 2019.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council adopted a resolution calling for an independent investigation into Elijah McClain's death.
For the first time in more than 10 months, the family of Elijah McClain was able to gather peacefully with the community to celebrate his life.
Hundreds of people filled the streets of Aurora on Friday night, marching in protest related to the death of Elijah McClain.
Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson used the same words many in the public have to describe the actions of some of her officers, starting with "sickening."
Dr. Kevin McVaney, the director of Denver's Emergency Medical Response System, talked to CBS News about the use of the anesthetic to subdue suspects.
For nearly a year Lawayne Mosley, the father of Elijah McClain, has been fighting for justice for his son.
Multiple officers from the Aurora Police Department have been issued official notice of pending discipline from the interim chief after photos surfaced of them allegedly mimicking the chokehold used on Elijah McClain.
Earlier in the day, a protest demanding justice for Elijah McClain was held outside the police station and things were primarily peaceful throughout the afternoon and early evening.
Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain who died last summer after an altercation with police in Aurora, says her son was murdered.
Aurora police released body camera video Friday night in the Aug. 24 arrest of Elijah McClain, who was placed on life support and died days later.
