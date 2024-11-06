Chicago police to announce charges in murder of Officer Enrique Martinez Wednesday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are expected to announce charges in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez Wednesday afternoon.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers stopped a vehicle with three occupants inside in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez CPD Graphic Arts

As officers approached, one of the occupants opened fire, leading to a shootout. Martinez was struck multiple times. CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the shooting sounded like rapid gunfire.

Officer Martinez was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. One of the people inside the car also died, believed to be killed by gunfire from inside the vehicle, according to Snelling.

The shooter was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene. A semiautomatic gun was recovered.

A second person was taken into custody but was released Tuesday night.

The Chicago Fraternal of Police said Officer Martinez had been on the job for nearly three years and was engaged to be married in a couple of months.

Chicago police will be joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Charges are expected to be announced at 2 p.m.