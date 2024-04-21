Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, killed in Gage Park

By Asal Rezaei, Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Off-duty CPD officer shot, killed in Gage Park
Off-duty CPD officer shot, killed in Gage Park 06:09

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed after arriving home from work in the Gage Park neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of South Troy Street.

CPD Supt. Snelling said the 30-year-old officer was returning home when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

The officer was a six-year member of the department and would have turned 31 in two days.

Supt. Snelling said the officer was wearing his uniform at the time of the shooting.  

He is survived by his mother and his uncle.

This is a developing story.

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 7:38 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.