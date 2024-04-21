Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, killed in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed after arriving home from work in the Gage Park neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of South Troy Street.

CPD Supt. Snelling said the 30-year-old officer was returning home when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

The officer was a six-year member of the department and would have turned 31 in two days.

Supt. Snelling said the officer was wearing his uniform at the time of the shooting.

He is survived by his mother and his uncle.

This is a developing story.