Chicago Police officer struck in shootout on city's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Monday night.

The officer was on patrol when a shootout erupted for reasons unknown in the area of 82nd Street and Ingleside Avenue, police said.

The officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The officer's condition was not immediately confirmed.

A suspect in the shootout was killed. Chicago Police were able to detain another person in an alley behind Drexel Avenue, and another still nearby at 81st Street and Maryland Avenue.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling was expected late Monday night to provide an update on the shooting. He was set to speak at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Snelling arrived at the hospital around 10:10 p.m. The officer's family was also at the hospital.