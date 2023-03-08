Loved ones gather to mourn Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – The visitation for Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso was held Wednesday in Oak Lawn, a week after he was killed in the line of duty.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was out at the scene where mourners remembered the fallen officer.

Vásquez Lasso was a Chicago police officer yes, but he was also a husband to Milena Estepa, a dog dad, a son, brother, and friend. The amount of people lining up to pay their respects on Wednesday was proof that he was many things to many people.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were countless police officers from the City of Chicago, other local municipalities, state police, and departments from as far as Portland stood in line while Vásquez Lasso lay in repose.

His family had a police escort and a private viewing. Horses stood guard outside the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home while the family mourned inside.

Supporters also came to honor the fallen officer from far and wide.

"I wasn't going to come and the Lord spoke to me two nights ago and said 'You're going to Chicago,'" said Dan Beazley, who traveled to the wake from Northview, Michigan.

Vásquez Lasso died in the line of duty one week before responding to a domestic call in Gage Park. He was shot and killed trying to apprehend a suspect that had run into a school playground, armed with a gun.

Those mourning the officer on Wednesday called Vásquez Lasso a hero.

"The community supports the police," said supporter David Dewar. "And we know that this officer Andrés was a member of the community and we grieve for them. But also the message should be here in the runoff [election] for mayor between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson is we really need to address the core issues."

The funeral for Vásquez Lasso is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. before his family says their final goodbyes privately.

"We lost Ella French," said Dewar. "She was a young lady and this shows we don't ever forget the people who serve and protect."

