Man convicted in shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French faces possible sentencing Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man convicted of murdering Chicago Police Officer Ella French in 2021 will appear in court Wednesday morning.

Emonte Morgan was found guilty in March, but his lawyers have also filed for a new trial.

At his court appearance, there will be two things that could happen: The judge will hear the motion for that new trial and, depending on that outcome, could also issue a sentencing all on the same day

Morgan has now been convicted of first-degree murder for killing Officer French in 2021 during a traffic stop when he was pulled over with his brother Eric in West Englewood.

He's also convicted of trying to kill her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., who is now out of a wheelchair. He was seen walking into this very courthouse back in July.

Prosecutors say neither officer pulled out a weapon, but Morgan fired shots at both officers — killing French.

Morgan's defense team filed a motion for a new trial in July

The judge will rule on that motion, and if it's denied, He will be sentenced.

Morgan faces up to life in prison.