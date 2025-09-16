Trump threatens to send troops to Chicago "against Pritzker," calling city a "death trap"

Calling the city a "death trap," President Trump on Tuesday again threatened to send in National Guard troops to Chicago as part of a federal crackdown on crime, as he has done in Washington. D.C., and is planning to do in Memphis.

Mr. Trump has gone back and forth in recent weeks on plans to send troops to Chicago, and repeatedly has said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker should ask for help before he would send in the National Guard, but on Tuesday suggested he would deploy troops regardless of what Pritzker wants.

"I'm going to go to Chicago early, against Pritzker. Pritzker is nothing. If Pritzker was smart, he would say, 'Please come in,'" Trump said. "If they lose less than six or seven people a week with murder, they're doing a great job in their opinion. Chicago is a death trap, and I'm going to make it just like I did with D.C., just like I'll do with Memphis."

The president also repeated his claim that a man who he refused to name, but claimed runs Union Pacific Railroad, asked him to "save Chicago."

"I said, 'Where would you go next? He said 'St. Louis is in trouble. He said, 'But Chicago, it's a great city. You can save Chicago, sir. Don't let Chicago die,'" Mr. Trump said. "I'm going to Chicago next."

Gov. Pritzker did not immediately respond to the president's latest threat to send the National Guard to Chicago, but repeatedly has said he would not ask for troops on the city's streets.

"No one in the administration – the president or anybody under him – has called anyone in my administration, or me. So, it's clear that in secret they're planning this – well, it's an invasion with US troops, if they in fact do that," Pritzker said in an interview that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Aug. 31.

The president's threat to send troops to Chicago comes as the Trump administration has already has launched an enhanced immigration enforcement effort dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Chicago Tuesday morning, according to sources familiar with the situation. She posted video to her official X account showing an ICE raid in northwest suburban Elgin.

Noem's post referenced the fatal shooting of an undocumented driver in Franklin Park Friday morning, an incident in which an ICE agent was also dragged by a car and injured, but the video she posted matches video posted on Facebook showing a raid at a home in Elgin.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents Illinois' 14th District, said ICE has reportedly arrested 250 people since they began "Operation Midway Blitz" on September 6.

Pritzker has said the president is not really concerned about fighting crime or reforming immigration, but only about his own power.

"This is not about crime. More and more reports around these raids include people who were stopped or detained because of how they look, and not because of any threat to the public," Pritzker said earlier this month. "If any of this was about dealing with the complexities of a broken immigration system, then Trump would have had the Congress [that] Trump Republicans control write and pass a comprehensive immigration bill. Not only has that not happened, there is no talk of any such effort on the horizon."

Pritkzer repeatedly has said he would go to court to stop the president if he were to send troops to Chicago. Earlier this month, a federal judge in California ruled the president's deployment of troops in Los Angeles violated federal law.

In a 52-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer found that the president and his administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a 1878 law that prohibits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement.

While Pritzker has said he opposes sending troops to Chicago, he has said he would welcome other federal support to help fight crime.

"I have been very clear about what we do want," Pritzker said. "What we do want is civilian law-enforcement assistance. We want to make sure that we have enough FBI, ATF, DEA on the ground. We have some already, as you know."