U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem travels to Chicago amid enhanced ICE operations

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Chicago Tuesday morning amid increased immigration enforcement operations in the city, multiple sources told CBS News.

The Department of Homeland Security launched what it dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz" last week.

DHS earlier said the operation aimed to "target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois," a situation it blamed on the city and state's sanctuary laws that prohibit local and state law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

The department said its mission would be carried out to honor Katie Abraham, a Chicago woman killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash in Urbana, Illinois, about 130 miles south of Chicago, earlier this year. The driver was an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala.

The department did not say how long the operation is expected to last.

