Pritzker, Raoul to speak about Trump's military plan in Chicago after California judge ruled use of troops in L.A. illegal

Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders in Illinois on Tuesday were once again voicing opposition to President Trump's threats to deploy the National Guard in Chicago, after a judge in California ruled the president's deployment of troops in Los Angeles violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled the president's deployment of the National Guard and active-duty U.S. Marines to Los Angeles earlier this summer violated the Posse Comitatus Act, an 1878 law that prohibits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement. Breyer blocked the Trump administration from deploying or using any military troops in California for civilian law enforcement – including to engage in arrests, apprehensions, searches, seizures, or traffic and crowd control.

Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were scheduled to speak out Tuesday about the president's plans to deploy troops in Chicago.

Pritzker has said if the president is truly concerned about violent crime in Chicago, he shouldn't be considering sending in troops, but stepping up federal civilian law enforcement, such as providing more ATF agents to get guns off the streets, or having the FBI coordinate with local police to catch criminals.

"If they would do that, we would welcome that. But that's not what they're planning to do. What they're planning to do is send troops into the city of Chicago, not because they want to fight crime, but because Donald Trump has other intentions," he told CBS News last week. "No one in the administration, the President, or anybody under him, has called anyone in my administration or- and me, have not called the city of Chicago or anyone else. So it's clear that, in secret, they're planning this- well, it's an invasion with U.S. troops, if they, in fact, do that."

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is running for U.S. Senate, said President Trump is simply seeking to manufacture a crisis by planning a major immigration enforcement operation in Chicago in order to inflame tensions so he can use it as an excuse to send in troops and claim he is "coming to the rescue."

Stratton said the Trump administration should be focused on addressing the root causes of crime, not trying to normalize the use of federal troops in American cities.

"What people are looking for are the exact things that Donald Trump is stripping away. We need access to education, but he's dismantling the Department of Education. We need access to health care when he's stripping away Medicaid. We need families to be able to put food on the table, and he's stripping away SNAP benefits and making the cost of groceries go up," she told CNN. "These are not the things that get to the root causes of violence or crime, and we are going to stay focused on doing what works here in Illinois. It's been working, and we're going to continue making progress. We're not where we need to be but we're headed that way."

Some Republican Illinois state lawmakers are speaking out in support of the president's plans.

Members of the Illinois Freedom Caucus, which made up of some of the most conservative members of the Illinois General Assembly – most of them from downstate – said it's time Pritzker and Johnson "stop pretending that they have solved the violence in Chicago."

"We are calling on them to get off their high horse, climb down from the Ivory Tower, and welcome Federal assistance to restore safety," they said.

Meantime, Illinois Democrats are using their platform to oppose the president's efforts. Nearly every Illinois Democrat in the state's congressional delegation signed a letter demanding that President Trump and the Pentagon suspend their plans to send military members to Chicago, calling any such move "unlawful, unconstitutional, and unacceptable."

"The deployment of the U.S. military into American cities is not about safety or security. It is about control. It is about abusing the power of the Executive Branch and threatening Democratic-led cities and states that dare to openly oppose your authoritarianism. The Administration is attacking cities and states that continue to uphold the rule of law and defend our Constitution, our civil liberties, and due process," they wrote. "Abuses of government and military power to target and punish dissent are the tools of authoritarians. We demand you suspend any plans for the deployment of military personnel to Chicago and cease your unlawful power grabs and Executive Branch overreach."

Military veterans also have joined the conversation. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, a group was speaking out against the president's plan, and calling on Gov. Pritzker to protect Illinois National Guard members.

They also say they want to tell current military members that they are not alone in questioning their orders or the morality of participating in these deployments.