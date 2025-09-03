Pritzker believes ICE raids are being planned around Chicago Mexican Independence Day celebrations

Pritzker believes staging underway to send troops to Chicago; Trump says “we’re going in”

Pritzker believes staging underway to send troops to Chicago; Trump says “we’re going in”

Pritzker believes staging underway to send troops to Chicago; Trump says “we’re going in”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he believes the Trump administration has chosen to drastically ramp up immigration raids and arrests in September because of the city's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the administration will be upping ICE operations in the city, reportedly as early as this Friday.

Addressing these escalations Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker said he believes the administration has chosen the timing of their immigration enforcement escalation to coincide with Mexican Independence Day.

"We have reason to believe that Stephen Miller chose the month of September to come to Chicago because of celebrations around Mexican Independence Day that happen here every year," Pritzker said Tuesday. "It breaks my heart to report that we have been told ICE will try and disrupt community picnics and peaceful parades. Let's be clear: the terror and cruelty is the point, not the safety of anyone living here."

"Unidentifiable agents in unmarked vehicles with masks are planning to raid Latino communities, and say they're targeting violent criminals," the governor continued. "As we saw in Los Angeles, a very very small percentage of the individuals they will target will be violent criminals. Instead, you're likely to see videos of them hauling away mothers and fathers traveling to work or picking up their kids from school."

The governor accused the president of looking for "any excuse to deploy armed military personnel to Chicago" once ICE operations begin, and implored residents not to take the bait.

"If someone flings a sandwich at an ICE agent, Trump will try and go on TV and declare an emergency in Chicago. I'm imploring everyone, if and when that happens, do not take the bait," he said.

Mexican Independence Day is Sept. 16, 2025, a Tuesday. Chicago typically sees the biggest celebrations the weekend before. This year El Grito Festival will be held in Grant Park on Saturday Sept. 13 and Sunday Sept. 14, and the Little Village 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade will be held Sunday, Sept. 14.

The city also usually sees thousands of people take to the streets in car caravans and large groups, waving the Mexican flags and honking to celebrate their Mexican heritage. The city closes streets for these huge gatherings, which have become more concentrated in downtown since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to U.S. Census data, more than 21% of Chicagoans identify as Mexican. Cook County has the third-largest population of Mexican immigrants and Mexican Americans in the country, behind Los Angeles County, California and Harris County, Texas.

Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report.

and contributed to this report.