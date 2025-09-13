ICE agent released from hospital, injured after shooting of undocumented driver in Franklin Park, Illinois

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was injured in Franklin Park, Illinois, after being dragged by a car has been released from the hospital, a Department Homeland Security official said. The driver, an undocumented immigrant, was shot and killed during the incident.

The DHS official told CBS News the officer had "severe back injuries," as well as cuts to his hands and tears in his knee.

ICE said agents had been trying to arrest a driver in the northwest suburb of Chicago when the man tried to run them over with his car. He was shot multiple times and died. He was identified as Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. DHS said Saturday he was a Mexican national. ICE said he had a history of reckless driving, and entered the U.S. at an unknown date and time.

Surveillance from video from a nail salon at the site of the incident shows ICE officers pulling up in a Jeep in front of the Subaru driven by Villegas-Gonzalez. Agents walk over to the car, one on the passenger side and the other on the driver side.

The agent on the passenger side, which was closer to the salon's cameras, appears to try to open the door. When he does, Villegas-Gonzalez starts backing up and drives away; while the officer on the driver's side is not visible in the video, that is the agent officials said was dragged.

That agent opened fire, hitting Villegas-Gonzalez, who then crashed into a box truck.

Villegas-Gonzalez's girlfriend, Blanca Mora, speaking through an interpreter, said she believes ICE is lying about the incident and just wants the truth to come out.

U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-IL), whose district includes Franklin Park, said he was "shocked" by Villegas-Gonzalez's death, and called for a full investigation of what led to the shooting. He is also calling for all surveillance and body camera video from the incident to be released.

Franklin Park is about 15 miles northwest of Chicago, near O'Hare International Airport.

