Illinois commission to hold second day of hearings on Operation Midway Blitz

A second day of hearing was set for Tuesday on an investigation into Operation Midway Blitz, the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown in Chicago.

The agenda Tuesday for the Illinois Accountability Commission hearing includes testimony from Marimar Martinez, who was shot by a Border Patrol agent last fall in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

Also at the hearing Tuesday, videos with titles like "East Side Car Chase" and "Propaganda and Lies" are set to be shown.

This comes after an emotional first day on Monday, which included the screening of video showing just one hour of federal immigration enforcement during one October morning.

Minutes before agents threw tear gas at a protesting crowd, they pulled someone from a vehicle and tackled him. They also screeched to a halt in front of a young girl, and then questioned her citizenship, before moving on.

Members of the Illinois Accountability Commission said they have reviewed nearly 100 hours of footage from body cameras worn by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The investigation into Operation Midway Blitz also involved the collection of hours of video from surveillance cameras, cellphones, and social media.

Meanwhile Monday, an Illinois mother expressed outrage that the Trump administration is using her daughter's name for immigration enforcement.

Denise Lorence's daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed in a drunk driving crash in Urbana in January of last year by an immigrant without permanent legal status.

The Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly invoked the name of Abraham, a Glenview native, to justify their aggressive tactics during Operation Midway Blitz. Abraham's father approved of the administration doing so, but her mother said she did not.

"The Trump administration preyed on her name and used it in a vile way," Lorence said. "They're using her name only for their political gain, and it's wrong, and I've had enough."

Tuesday is the last day of hearings. On Thursday, the commission will present recommendations to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.