Man charged in deadly shooting of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman due in court Friday

The man accused of shooting and killing Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman is expected to face a judge on Friday.

This will be 25-year-old Jose Medina's first court appearance after he missed a hearing on Monday because he was in the hospital. Doctors were apparently treating Medina for tuberculosis earlier this week.

It's unclear if he will appear in court in person or virtually at 11:30 a.m.

Prosecutors filed a request for Medina's medical records on Monday, the same day they laid out their case against him in court.

Medina, 25, a Venezuelan migrant, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Department of Homeland Security wants the judge to order Medina held in custody.

Medina is accused of shooting and killing Loyola freshman Gorman, 18, on March 19 while she was walking with her friends near the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach at Pratt Boulevard to take in the Chicago skyline. Gorman was just 6 months into her college journey.

Police said they used surveillance video to track Medina to his apartment building, where they allegedly found a gun that matched bullet casings found at the scene.

The victim's loved ones are planning a celebration of life on Saturday in her home state of New York.

Gorman's family said earlier this week that her murder cannot be a case that fades from public attention.