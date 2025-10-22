Cicero crash sparks standoff between federal agents and residents at 26th and Ogden

A crash in Cicero sparked a standoff between federal agents and residents at 26th and Ogden.

A spokesman for the town of Cicero said police were called to the area of 2th Street and Ogden Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for a crash involving a GMC pickup truck, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and a Toyota Corolla sedan.

Federal agents took one person into custody, and after providing a statement to Cicero police, they left the scene in the Silverado, according to a Cicero spokesman.

Cicero police towed away the GMC and the Toyota. No injuries were reported in the crash.

As police were responding to the scene, a crowd gathered in the area, and additional officers were called in, but a town spokesman said the crowd dispersed peacefully as federal agents left the scene.

Cicero police were investigating the crash.

Videos posted to Citizen showed the crash at 26th and Ogden, with federal agents on scene and traffic blocked.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents could be seen at the scene in the videos, with a growing number of civilians gathered there as well, many of them filming. People could be heard on the video using whistles to alert people nearby of the federal activity and telling people in the area to close their doors. CBP Chief Gregory Bovino was also spotted at the scene.

About an hour and a half before the standoff, officials had gathered in the Chicago neighborhood of Little Village for a news conference about ICE and Border Patrol agents using city property to deploy for immigration activities, despite an executive order from Mayor Brandon Johnson prohibiting them to do so.

Before that news conference could begin, the officials began receiving calls about an ICE presence on 26th Street near the Little Village arch, two miles away from 26th and Ogden in Cicero.

It appears that the immigration action that began in Little Village continued along the two miles of 26th Street to Cicero. Multiple crashes were reported, and at a meat shop between the two areas, the owner told CBS News Chicago one of his employees was detained by ICE. The owner said there was another crash between federal agents and a civilian vehicle near the Cermak Fresh Market.