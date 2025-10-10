Grand jury indicts woman shot by federal agents, man in alleged ramming ICE agents in Brighton Park

A grand jury has indicted a woman shot by federal agents in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood after allegedly ramming agents carrying out immigration operations last weekend.

Marimar Martinez and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz were both indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for assault and attempted murder of a federal employee.

The Department of Justice said Martinez, 30, and Ruiz, 21, used their cars to block federal agents near 39th and Kedzie to block federal agents' vehicles and rammed into them. The DOJ said agents got out and fired five shots at Martinez, who was still inside her car.

Both she and Ruiz sped away from the scene. Ruiz was arrested outside his business a short time later. Court documents said Martinez was arrested at an auto body shop about a mile away.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was treated, then released.

Martinez is due in court Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. to answer federal charges in the same incident. Her attorney says bodycam footage from officers during the incident contradicts claims from the Department of Homeland Security about what happened.

That bodycam footage may be played in court Friday afternoon.