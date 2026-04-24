Hearing will decide if special prosecutor investigates possible crimes during Chicago's Operation Midway Blitz

There is a court hearing Friday to determine if a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate possible crimes committed by federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

The Trump Administration began their federal immigration crackdown, which they titled Operation Midway Blitz, in September 2025. In the months that followed, thousands of federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection flooded the city, often in tactical gear and deploying heavy force against protesters, journalists, observers, and ordinary civilians as they carried out raids in neighborhoods, near schools and outside courtrooms. At least two shootings by federal agents were also reported, one of which was fatal.

Complaints about the overuse of force culminated in a federal judge issuing a permanent injunction against the immigration agents, prohibiting them from using tear gas and other riot control weapons, requiring them to issue warnings before force and riot control measures were used, and ordering them to both wear and use body-worn cameras.

The incidents also prompted Illinois legislators to pass a new law with additional protections for state residents against "unjust" federal immigration enforcement actions. Signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in December, the law banned civil immigration arrests at courthouses, and allows anyone falsely arrested around court a path to sue for up to $10,000 in damages.

The law also set up new guidelines and protections for residents at hospitals, universities and daycares, and allows people to file civil lawsuits against law enforcement officers who violate Illinois or U.S. constitutional rights.

The call for a special prosecutor, according to the coalition of 200 community organizers, politicians and lawyers, focuses on possible criminal actions from federal immigration agents that violate Illinois state law.

"What we've seen in Cook County is that the elected state's attorney has abdicated her duty to the people of Cook County be refusing to investigate those crimes, by refusing to bring prosecutions in the face of incredibly well documented crimes," said Steve Art, an attorney with Loevy & Loevy, who are representing the coalition in court.

Attorneys also said Coo County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke has "said that her collaboration with federal authorities is her top priority, and that this prevents her from even criticizing the Trump Administration."

The court hearing began at 9:30 a.m. It is not clear if the judge will make a ruling on the request today.