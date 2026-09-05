2 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago shootings during Labor Day weekend, according to CPD

At least two people were killed and three others were hurt in shootings across Chicago during the Labor Day weekend.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 54.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 37-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Sheridan Road.

Chicago police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. It is unclear what led up to the victim being shot.

Hours later, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to Holy Cross Hospital for a walk-in person shot. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was involved in an argument with another man in the 7300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, who pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. The victim was shot in the abdomen and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Laflin Street, a 29-year-old man was approached by two known suspects, one of whom shot the victim. The suspects then fled in a blue sedan heading northbound on Laflin Street. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced on the scene.

At 3:22 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ellis Avenue, a 54-year-old man was standing outside when he saw multiple suspects exchange gunfire before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a graze wound to the face. He refused EMS at the scene.

At 8:07 p.m., in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, officers responded to the scene where they found a 15-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds in the leg and one gunshot wound in the rear. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

This comes after city officials and leaders announced safety plans for the weekend, including additional police officers. Violence Interrupters are also out and about in an effort to prevent more shootings during the weekend.

Last year, 8 people were killed and 51 others were hurt in shootings during the holiday weekend.

Check back for updates.