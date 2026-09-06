Teens shot in separate incidents on Chicago's South, Southwest sides

Chicago police were investigating Sunday morning after teenagers were shot and wounded in separate incidents the night before.

In the first shooting at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood after a 15-year-old boy was shot in his leg and buttocks.

He was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

At 11:09 p.m. Saturday, more than five miles away in the 6400 block of South Claremont Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, a 16-year-old boy was walking outside when a sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside took out a gun and shot him.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody in either shooting Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating both shootings.