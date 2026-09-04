Chicago announces safety plan ahead of Labor Day weekend festivities

Safety is top of mind for city officials ahead of one of Chicago's busiest weekends of the summer.

Labor Day events, major festivals, and concerts are expected to draw large crowds across the city.

City leaders said additional police officers and other public safety resources will be deployed throughout the holiday weekend.

That includes along the lakefront, where large crowds are expected for the final weekend of the beach season, with lifeguards stationed and the last Navy Pier fireworks show of the summer.

The city's emergency management office said police, fire, and other agencies will coordinate security at events across Chicago.

Those events include the Chicago Jazz Festival, Arc Music Festival, Ye at Soldier Field, and Bike the Drive.

Officials are encouraging people to use public transportation and expect street closures, heavy traffic, and detours.

Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller says the department will use overtime to ensure enough officers are available throughout the weekend to respond to any emergencies.

The push for safety comes one week after a mass shooting in Washington Park left one person dead and 14 others wounded.

This year, there is also a new focus on water safety.

The Coast Guard, Chicago Police, and Fire Department Marine Units will speak later Friday morning to discuss safe boating and the dangers of illegal charter operations.

And for those heading to the lakefront this weekend, officials say pay attention to the numbered markers on light poles. Those numbers can help first responders quickly locate you during an emergency.