Man shot by person riding scooter in South Shore, Chicago police say
A 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Shore Drive.
Chicago police said the victim was standing outside when a person, only described as a male, on a scooter approached, pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
It is unclear if anyone is in custody.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.