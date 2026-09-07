Man shot by person riding scooter in South Shore, Chicago police say

A 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Shore Drive.

Chicago police said the victim was standing outside when a person, only described as a male, on a scooter approached, pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.