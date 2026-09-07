Shooting in park in Chicago's Logan Square community leaves man dead

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in a park on the western edge of Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Police were called at 7:59 p.m. Sunday for shots fired at Kosciuszko Park, along Harding Avenue between Diversey and Schubert avenues.

They found a 26-year-old man unresponsive on the ground. He had been shot in the back, and was pronounced dead soon afterward at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of early Monday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.