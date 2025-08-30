7 killed, 47 more injured in Labor Day weekend shootings in Chicago

At least seven people were killed and 47 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 50.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Police responded to the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a call of a person shot. A 43-year-old man was arguing with an unidentified man who then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

The victim was hit in the left shin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Then, just before midnight, one woman was killed and another was hurt in a shooting inside an apartment building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue.

Officers responded to the building and found the door of the apartment building open. Once inside, they found the victims, 23 and 25, with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old was in fair condition.

Police said they were speaking with a person of interest.

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:42 a.m. in the 200 block of West 112th Street, a 27-year-old man was outside when an unknown man approached on foot, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple shots before fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The victim was hit in the left thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 1:03 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Fifth Avenue, a man and woman, both 35, were standing outside when they heard loud noise and felt pain. The was hit in the right ankle and was in good condition. The woman was hit four times in the left leg and once in the right leg and was in serious condition.

At 1:22 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 17-year-old boy was outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 11:01 a.m. in the 500 block of North Sawyer Avenue, two men, 29 and 32, were standing outside when a dark SUV approached them. An unknown gunman exited and began firing in their direction. The 29-year-old was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. The 32-year-old was hit in the right side. He was also taken to Mt. Sinai in unknown condition, but his condition was stabilized, according to police.

At 4:17 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Huron Street, two men were on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot them. A 30-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and left leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

At 7:46 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was standing outside in the 900 block of East 131st Street when five men came up on foot, took out guns, and shot her. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died.

At 10:40 p.m., two 18-year-old men were standing outside in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when a man came up on foot and shot them both. One of the victims was shot in the left leg, the other in both arms. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 10:51 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was in her home in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when she was shot in the left arm. Police believe the gunshot entered the front window of the home. The girl was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

A 11:10 p.m., seven people were shot

At 11:19 p.m., a 22-year-old man walked into Swedish Hospital in the 2700 block of West Foster Avenue after being shot in the left buttock. He was listed in critical condition and could not provide further details about what happened to him.

At 11:42 p.m., a 25-year-old woman walked into Holy Cross Hospital. She told police she was the passenger in a vehicle in the 2700 block of West 68th Street when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. She was shot in the left temple and was in serious condition.

Shootings from Sunday

Between midnight and 12:20 a.m., a 41-year-old man was walking south in the 5100 block of South State Street when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a graze wound to the left leg and was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 1:11 a.m., multiple men drove by in two vehicles in the 2700 block of West Haddon Avenue, and several of the men opened fire

At 1:20 a.m., a 30-year-old man walked into Jackson Park Hospital and told police he was outside in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when a green sedan went by. A man in the car took out a gun and shot the victim, police said. The victim was shot in the left ankle. His condition was not specified.

At 1:39 a.m., three men — ages 41, 43, and 46

At 2:52 a.m., a 33-year-old man was in a quarrel with another man he knew inside a house in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street when the other man took out a gun and shot him before fleeing. The 33-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

At 3 a.m., a 31-year-old man told police he was outside in the 8100 block of South Harper Avenue when two vehicles went by and their occupants began shooting at each other. The victim said he was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the left thigh. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

At 3:34 a.m., a 21-year-old man was outside in the 7300 block of South Drexel Avenue when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. He was shot in the left hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 2:50 p.m., a man and woman were in front of a residence in the 5900 block of South Princeton Avenue when a man they knew came up and shot them both. A 35-year-old man was struck in the chest, and a 50-year-old woman was struck in the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, and a suspect was taken into custody and transported to Wentworth Area Headquarters for questioning.

At 3 p.m., a 37-year-old man was struck in the ankle by gunfire in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 4:18 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 9500 block of South Wentworth Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

At 4:40 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 800 block of West 119th Street when he was struck by unknown gunfire. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

At 5:04 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone came up and shot him. The boy was struck in the arm and self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

At 7:28 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was in front of a home in the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue when she got into an argument with another woman she knew, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was stuck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of South Drake. When they arrived, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 9:59 p.m., a 29-year-old man walked into Jackson Park Hospital. He told responding officers he was outside when three men on motorbikes drove by, pulled out guns and opened fire. He was shot in the right leg and is listed in good condition.

Shootings from Monday

At 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was in an alley in the 6100 block of North Kedzie when he was approached by two men who demanded his property. After robbing him, the men opened fire. The victim was struck in the thigh and the foot and transported himself to Northwestern Hospital where he is in good condition.

At 1:05 a.m. police were called to a large disturbance in the 3600 block of South Cottage Grove. While there, they heard gunshots nearby. They found five people had been shot. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and is at Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body and is at University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 33-year-old man was shot in the left arm and left leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in the left leg and is at University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old man was shot in the right leg and right arm and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 3:11 a.m., police were called to the 8200 block of South St. Louis where they found two gunshot victims. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition. A 43-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the nose and was taken to Christ Hospital where he is in good condition.

At 11:20 a.m., a 48-year-old man was outside int he 2600 block of S. Kolin Avenue when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in these shootings.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update through the extended holiday weekend.