Watch CBS News
Local News

28-year-old man killed in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot and killed after an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday night. 

Chicago police said around 11:15 p.m., a 28-year-old man got into an argument with another man who took out a gun and fired shots in the 7300 block of South Kedzie Avenue. 

Police were called to Holy Cross Hospital where the victim took himself with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue