28-year-old man killed in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot and killed after an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday night.

Chicago police said around 11:15 p.m., a 28-year-old man got into an argument with another man who took out a gun and fired shots in the 7300 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police were called to Holy Cross Hospital where the victim took himself with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.