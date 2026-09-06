2 men, woman shot on Chicago's West Side

Three people were shot and wounded in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

At 7:11 a.m., the victims were outside in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when a dark-colored car stopped nearby. Two people got out of the car and fired shots toward the victims before fleeing, police said.

All the victims suffered gunshot wounds throughout their bodies. A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, a 30-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, and a 28-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

No one was reported in custody Sunday morning.