2 dead, 8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people are dead and eight others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 39.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 26-year-old man was in the parking lot in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, just before 7 p.m., when he was approached by two unknown gunmen who fired shots.

The victim was shot in the head and shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the evening, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times about the body just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Adams Street. The victim self-transported to Loretto Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was unable to provide details of the incident. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Police said detectives are speaking with a person of interest.

Two other men, 33 and 35, were also shot around 9:46 p.m. in the 4600 block of Lake Street.

Police said they were inside a vehicle when a dark sedan pulled up and someone from inside shot at them.

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old was in critical condition, and the 33-year-old was in serious condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9:49 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Avenue G, a 23-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A weapon was recovered.

At 9:58 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Wabash Avenue, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were walking outside when a black sedan drove past them. An unknown offender exited the vehicle, pulled out a gun, and shot at them before fleeing in the vehicle. The 16-year-old was hit in the right shoulder and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The 19-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue

At 2:41 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, a 39-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was hit in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident. Later, a second victim, a 45-year-old man, told officers he, too, was outside when he realized he sustained a gunshot wound to his right knee. The victim self-transported to Mt Sinai Hospital and is listed in good condition. The victim was uncooperative with providing further details of the incident to responding officers.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.