2 teens, 2 adults wounded in West Garfield Park mass shooting, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Four people were wounded, including two teens, in a mass shooting overnight on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said around 1:47 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a person shot call in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street, and found multiple gunshot victims.

Two men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg and was in good condition. Another 28-year-old man was hit in the head and grazed in the neck and was in serious condition.

The two teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old boy was hit multiple times in the body and was in good condition. A 16-year-old was also hit multiple times in the body and was in serious condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

