2 men hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Austin neighborhood, police say

2 men hurt after shooting on West Side

Two men were hurt following a shooting Friday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 9:46 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Lake Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the men, 33 and 35, were inside a vehicle when a dark sedan approached and someone from inside pulled out a gun and shot at them.

Both men were hit multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

The 35-year-old was in critical condition, and the 33-year-old was in serious condition.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.