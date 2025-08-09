Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Austin neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 men hurt after shooting on West Side
2 men hurt after shooting on West Side 00:30

Two men were hurt following a shooting Friday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 9:46 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Lake Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the men, 33 and 35, were inside a vehicle when a dark sedan approached and someone from inside pulled out a gun and shot at them.

Both men were hit multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

The 35-year-old was in critical condition, and the 33-year-old was in serious condition.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue