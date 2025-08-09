2 men hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Austin neighborhood, police say
Two men were hurt following a shooting Friday night on the city's West Side.
The shooting happened around 9:46 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Lake Street in the Austin neighborhood.
Chicago police said the men, 33 and 35, were inside a vehicle when a dark sedan approached and someone from inside pulled out a gun and shot at them.
Both men were hit multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.
The 35-year-old was in critical condition, and the 33-year-old was in serious condition.
As of Saturday, no arrests were made.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.