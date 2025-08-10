6 shot, 1 fatally, at gathering in Austin neighborhood, police say

One person was killed and five others were hurt following a mass shooting early Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a large gathering in the 100 block of North Lacrosse Avenue, where they found multiple people wounded by gunfire.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman was hit in the right elbow and was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was hit in the right leg and taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was grazed on the left hand. He was treated and released on the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was hit in the left thigh and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

The shooting happened just blocks away from where a woman was shot multiple times in her arms. Police did not say if the two shootings were connected.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.