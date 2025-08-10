Woman shot multiple times in her arms in Austin neighborhood, police say

Woman shot in arms near crowd on West Side

Woman shot in arms near crowd on West Side

Woman shot in arms near crowd on West Side

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot multiple times on the city's West Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 200 block of North Lamon Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a person shot and found the victim, a 20-year-old woman, with multiple gunshot wounds to her arms.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.