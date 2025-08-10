Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot multiple times in her arms in Austin neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman shot in arms near crowd on West Side
Woman shot in arms near crowd on West Side 00:24

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot multiple times on the city's West Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 200 block of North Lamon Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a person shot and found the victim, a 20-year-old woman, with multiple gunshot wounds to her arms.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue