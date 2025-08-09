Watch CBS News
Concealed carry license holder wounded during shootout in South Loop, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

A concealed carry license holder was hurt during a shootout early Saturday morning in the city's South Loop.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was getting out of his vehicle when another vehicle with multiple suspects approached.

Two suspects got out, pulled out guns, and shot at the victim, who then pulled out his gun and returned fire. The victim was a concealed carry license holder, police said.

The victim was hit in his shoulder and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

