Concealed carry license holder wounded during shootout in South Loop, police say

A concealed carry license holder was hurt during a shootout early Saturday morning in the city's South Loop.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was getting out of his vehicle when another vehicle with multiple suspects approached.

Two suspects got out, pulled out guns, and shot at the victim, who then pulled out his gun and returned fire. The victim was a concealed carry license holder, police said.

The victim was hit in his shoulder and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.