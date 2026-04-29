Parents of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman shot dead in Chicago vow to "get justice" as suspect pleads not guilty

The family of Sheridan Gorman, the Loyola University freshman killed in a shooting in Rogers Park in March, attended Wednesday's court hearing for the man charged with her murder.

Jose Medina, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and a federal gun possession charge for the shooting that killed Gorman on Rogers Park pier on March 19.

In the brief arraignment hearing, Medina pled not guilty to all charges. His formal arraignment has been delayed multiple times as he was treated in custody for tuberculosis and other medical problems.

Medina has been detained in the Department of Corrections since his first court hearing on March 27, at the request of both the defense and prosecution. Medina's attorney said he was one of the Venezuelan migrants bused to Chicago from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbot starting in 2022. He had been in the U.S. with his mother on asylum, his attorney said.

Gorman's parents arrived with a large group of supporters to attend the hearing, then spoke briefly afterwards.

"Today is a step forward," her father, Thomas Gorman, said. "But let's not pretend it's anything more than that. An arraignment is not justice, it's the beginning of a long process and our family will be here every step of the way until there is accountability for what was done to our daughter Sheridan."

Thomas Gorman thanked prosecutors and law enforcement, but said "gratitude does not erase what happened."

"She is gone because systems that are supposed to protect the public did not do their job," he said.

He denounced the use of his daughter's death by politicians and for political purposes, declaring, "This is not about politics for us, this is about responsibility."

"We are not interested in slogans, we are not interested in political spin, we are interested in one thing: that this does not happen to another family," Thomas Gorman said.

He described the void left in their lives after his daughter's death – "it's an empty seat the table, it's silence instead of laughter" – and said they want accountability both in the courtroom and "from those responsible for enforcing the laws that already exist."

He also said the family wants "real, meaningful change that puts policy over politics."

Sheridan Gorman's mother Jessica spoke very briefly, thanking the entire country for their thoughts and prayers and telling the gathered media in a shaking voice, "Our daughter was beautiful on the inside and out. She really mattered. We're going to get justice for her."

Medina was returned to state custody after the hearing. His next court date was not immediately known.