Suspect due in court in shooting that killed Loyola University Chicago freshman Sheridan Gorman

A defendant was set to appear in court Monday, charged in the murder of Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman last week.

Chicago police on Sunday announced charges against Jose Medina, 25, after Gorman, 18, was shot and killed last week in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood just north of the Loyola campus.

On Monday afternoon, a judge will decide whether Medina will remain in custody. He faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated assault by discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened last Thursday as Gorman, 18, was walking with her friends near the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach at Pratt Boulevard to see the Northern Lights.

At that point, police said a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire.

Gorman was struck in the head by a gunshot and died at the scene. Police said the shooting was random.

Police announced Sunday that Medina was arrested Friday night, one block away from the scene of the shooting.

Medina is a Venezuelan migrant who was living in the U.S. illegally, the Department of Homeland Security told CBS News.

According to DHS, Medina has been in the U.S. since 2023. He was previously charged with retail theft at Macy's on State Street in September 2023 and was released on bond. He did not show up for court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

That warrant was still outstanding when he was arrested in Gorman's murder, DHS said.

Since the shooting, the Loyola community and neighbors in Rogers Park have come together, holding vigils and leaving flowers to honor Gorman.

Gorman was a freshman from Yorktown in Westchester County, New York, north of New York City. She was just six months into her college journey.

A funeral for Gorman was scheduled for Saturday back home.

Medina's hearing was scheduled for early Monday afternoon in Cook County Criminal Court, where a judge will decide whether he will remain in custody.

Federal immigration officials have asked that Medina not be released, and have requested an immigration detainer.