Watch Live: 9/11 remembrance underway in NYC's Lower Manhattan

Today marks 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers crashed four passenger jets into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attacks forever changed New York City and the world.

Every year, the city - and nation - pause to remember the 2,983 people killed in the 2001 attacks and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. A solemn ceremony is taking place this morning at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan, including six moments of silence.

It's all to fulfill the sacred promise to never forget.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is among the mourners gathered at Ground Zero, along with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, former Gov. George Pataki, and former Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino can also be seen in the crowd.

"Many of our enemies, foreign and domestic, thought we were going to collapse as a country, but we got up 9/12," Adams said ahead of the ceremony. "Teachers taught, builders built. We showed the globe our resiliency, even in the midst of pain."

President Trump is observing 9/11 at the Pentagon but he will be in New York for the Yankees' game later tonight. Vice President JD Vance was scheduled to be in Manhattan, but he is instead traveling to Utah following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a source told CBS News.

What time does the 9/11 ceremony start and end?

Sam Pulia places flags on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the South Tower reflecting pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

9/11 special coverage began on broadcast television on CBS New York at 8:25 a.m. The ceremony is expected to conclude around 12:30 p.m.

At exactly 8:46 a.m., the first citywide moment of silence was held to mark when Flight 11 struck the North Tower.

Family members of those killed in the deadliest attack on U.S. soil are now reading the names of all the victims. Now decades later, many of the speakers are grandchildren of those who died.

Timeline of the 9/11 ceremony and 6 moments of silence

7:30 a.m. - Families and guests gather at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum

8:25 a.m. - Special coverage of the 9/11 ceremony begins on CBS News New York

8:40 a.m. - Procession including the flag, pipers and drummers

8:44 a.m. - Singing of the Star Spangled Banner

8:46 a.m. - First moment of silence, marking the moment the the North Tower was struck by hijacked Flight 11

8:48 a.m. - Reading of the names begins

9:03 a.m. - Second moment of silence, marking the moment the South Tower was struck by hijacked Flight 175

9:37 a.m. - Third moment of silence, marking the moment the Pentagon was struck by hijacked Flight 77

9:59 a.m. - Fourth moment of silence, marking the moment the South Tower fell

10:03 a.m. - Fifth moment of silence, marking the moment hijacked Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Penn.

10:28 a.m. - Sixth moment of silence, marking the moment the North Tower fell

Approximately 12:15 p.m. - Taps will be performed at the conclusion of the reading of the names, concluding the ceremony

3:00 p.m. - 9/11 Memorial & Museum reopens to the public

Street closures for 9/11 ceremony

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is located at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan. The museum closed early Wednesday and is not open to guests Thursday, so victims' loved ones can visit privately.

Drivers should plan for the following street closures around the area:

Areas bounded by Barclay Street on the North; Rector Street on the South; Broadway on the East; West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue

Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue

West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue

South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street

Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3rd Place

3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place

The memorial comes amid the United Nations General Assembly, which may bring additional closures to the East Side of Manhattan.