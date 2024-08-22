DNC reaches conclusion Thursday, with further protests expected in downtown Chicago
Thursday is the final day for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with the party's presidential candidate Kamala Harris expected to deliver a speech outlining her vision for America.
Wednesday, like the days before it, brought another round of pro-Palestinian protests. Demonstrators marched early that evening at Union Park, a few blocks from the United Center. A number of uncommitted delegates also reportedly began to stage a sit-in just outside the DNC venue. Organizers of the protest told CNN they had been informed by party officials that they would not get a speaking slot at the gathering.
Elsewhere in the city, insects were placed in the breakfast buffet of the Indiana delegation for the DNC Wednesday morning. A person who attended the breakfast said bugs were found in the buffet, and they appeared to be crickets.
Earlier in the week, protesters for the pro-Palestinian cause gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate, and 55 to 60 people were arrested as the crowd clashed with police.
Thursday's DNC theme is centered on the "For Our Future" element, where the party is set to highlight how the Harris-Walz plans to lead the nation forward.
Wednesday's proceedings were highlighted by speeches from Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as Oprah Winfrey, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Bill Clinton.
Walz's speech centered on his work as a public school teacher and coach, and driving home the value of simply being a "good neighbor." His son, 17-year-old Gus Walz, went viral for his tearfully supportive response to the speech, shouting "That's my dad!"
Gus Walz: "That's my dad!"
Vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz's teen son captured hearts Wednesday night with his exuberant display during his father's speech.
The reaction of Gus Walz became one of the defining images of his father's address.
"That's my dad!" the 17-year-old yelled, tears streaming down his face, and pointed to his father, who was accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president.
When Tim Walz's speech concluded, Gus Walz climbed on stage with his family and gave his dad a bear hug.
The viral moment inspired reactions from all over social media, including from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
"You know you've done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. 'That's my dad.' No three words better describe our next Vice President," Klobuchar said on X.
Soldier Field to host watch party for Kamala Harris' acceptance speech
Soldier Field is set to host a watch party Thursday night as Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts the Democratic nomination for president.
Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to attend and address the crowd after Harris' speech on the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.
The watch party starts at 7 p.m., and will feature live performances by The House Chi and Academy Award, Emmy and Grammy-winner Common.
It's free to get in, but there's currently a waitlist for tickets.
Soldier Field's bag policy applies, so only clear bags less than 12"x6"x12" will be allowed in.