UAW says DNC should allow a Palestinian American speaker onstage Thursday evening

(CBS DETROIT) — The United Auto Workers union has called for the Democratic Party to allow a Palestinian American to speak from the Democratic National Convention stage Thursday evening.

"If we want the war in Gaza to end, we can't put our heads in the sand or ignore the voices of the Palestinian Americans in the Democratic Party," the UAW said in a post on X. "If we want peace, if we want real democracy, and if we want to win this election, the Democratic Party must allow a Palestinian American speaker to be heard from the DNC stage tonight."

UAW President Shawn Fain addressed the DNC Monday evening and is backing Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run.

In December, the UAW became the largest labor union to advocate for a permanent cease-fire, joining the United Electrical Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE), the Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW), and the American Postal Workers Union (APWU).

"From opposing fascism in WWII to mobilizing against apartheid South Africa and the CONTRA war, the UAW has consistently stood for justice across the globe," said Region 9A Director Brandon Mancilla in a statement in December. "That is why I am proud that the UAW International is today officially calling for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine."

In July, the UAW endorsed Harris for president.

"Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class," said Fain in a statement. "We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed. This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box. For our one million active and retired members, the choice is clear: We will elect Kamala Harris to be our next President this November."

The UAW joins the Uncommitted National Movement in calling for a Palestinian American speaker at the DNC. The movement began in Michigan in February when more than 100,000 Michiganders voted "uncommitted" during a Democratic primary to protest President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

"In the beginning, folks thought this was an Arab issue or Muslim issue, but we clearly demonstrated that this is an American issue," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud after February's primary.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Uncommitted National Movement urged the Democratic Party to allow for a Palestinian voice to be heard on the DNC's main stage.

"Uncommitted delegates urge the Democratic Party to reject a hierarchy of human value by ensuring Palestinian voices are heard on the main stage," the group said in a post on X. "We are learning that Israeli hostages' families will be speaking from the main stage. We strongly support that decision and also strongly hope that we will also be hearing from Palestinians who've endured the largest civilian death toll since 1948."

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is the first Palestinian American woman elected to Congress and one of two Muslim women serving in Congress, and Michigan Representative and state House majority floor leader Abraham Aiyash joined 19 other elected officials in urging the DNC to include a Palestinian American speaker.

"By including a Palestinian speaker, the Democratic National Convention would not only honor our commitment to inclusivity but also provide an opportunity for these deeply personal and painful narratives to be heard," the group said in a part in a statement. "Just as we have collectively mourned and stood in solidarity with hostage families who have endured unimaginable grief, we must also offer compassion and understanding to Palestinians who have suffered under indiscriminate bombing."

Harris and running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, made campaign stops at Detroit Metro Airport earlier this month before meeting with about 100 UAW members at Local 900 Hall, which represents Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant.

During Harris' rally at Detroit Metro Airport, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the event. One participant at the event who did not want to be identified said he hoped Harris, who has called for a cease-fire, and Walz would educate themselves on the Palestinian cause.

"They need to recognize that this is wrong, and if they do not stop what they are doing, it's going to get worse and worse, and more people will be against them," the participant said.

Unsanctioned protest rallies have taken place throughout the week at the DNC. On Tuesday, 56 people were arrested outside the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago, and uncommitted delegates have staged a sit-in at the DNC.

The Harris campaign and DNC representatives confirmed that they have engaged uncommitted delegates in recent months, but did not comment on whether they've agreed to allow a Palestinian American speaker during the convention program Thursday night.