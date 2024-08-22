Black-owned businesses see green at DNC Vendor Fair

CHICAGO (CBS) — The DNC's first vendor fair is attracting visitors from around the country, and, among the many, a Black woman who's already in the history books.

Nearly 90 vendors, mainly from the Chicago area, fill the booths at McCormick Place, taking advantage of this unique opportunity to sell their goods to visitors from around the country.

"It's been an amazing experience."

Gabriella Giselle is representing a pop-up store based in Chicago.

"For us to be here and highlighted as a minority and women-owned business. And having the privilege to see to different walks of life, both political and non political," Giselle said.

Most vendors sell clothing, candles, and jewelry, but the hottest items bear the name and face of the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Items for sale include everything from glassware to sunglasses and tee shirts with catchy slogans from Harris or her running mate.

"As we say, mind your own business."

Yep, there's a t-shirt for that. And it doesn't take long for these vendors to produce one. Less than 24 hours ago, Michele and Barack Obama talked about hope at the DNC.

On Wednesday, it's one of the top sellers for Mylik Webb.

"We did substantial numbers yesterday. Probably tens of thousands of dollars. We probably hit the $10,000 mark yesterday," said Webb.

The enthusiastic buyers are people like one delegate from San Antonio, Texas.

"I'm here because this is history in the making. First woman president. I'm also here because we're gonna turn Tas blue and surprise the heck out of them," she said.

Even those who have made history are buying Harris souvenirs to capture history.

Ninety-seven-year-old Opal Lee was an outside vendor.

Who's Opal Lee?

She's the retired teacher and activist who never stopped fighting to make Juneteenth a national holiday. President Biden signed the bill in 2021.

"As precinct chair, I'm gonna make sure everybody in my precinct vote. I'm gonna have material like this all over the community to make sure that people go and vote for Kamala Harris," Lee said.