Illinois' DNC delegates hear from top party leaders ahead of Harris' speech on final day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois delegation at the Democratic National Convention is meeting for the last time on Thursday ahead of the biggest speech of the convention, when Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts the party's nomination for president.

Energized to rally for their party on the final day of the DNC, Illinois delegates broke bread Thursday morning, and fine-tuned their strategy heading into the November election.

"I think it's important for us to remember that we are all blessed. We've been on the floor or in the arena as the first woman to be elected president of this country has been nominated by her party," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who is also chair of the Cook County Democratic Party.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke to Illinois delegates about being on Harris' shortlist for running mates, alongside Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, before she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to join her on the ticket.

"I know Tim Walz really well. In fact, I was in this little thing called the veepstakes for a minute. JB and I talked a lot during that period, but let me tell you, she chose a great man, a great governor, a great friend of mine, and he is going to be an amazing vice president," Beshear said.

For the Illinois delegation, there seemed to be a sense of Midwest pride buzzing in the room during Thursday's breakfast, following Walz's keynote speech on Wednesday night.

Delegates said Walz embodies a Midwest spirit that all parents across the country can relate to.

"I love Oprah, and I love seeing Barack and Michelle [Obama] and I love seeing these great speakers, and the pageantry and the fun, but I have to tell you, as a father of four daughters, when I saw Tim Walz's son screaming 'That's my dad!' I lost it," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

Illinois delegates said they can't wait to hear what Harris has to say in her keynote address on Thursday about her plans heading into November.