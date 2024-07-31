UAW endorses Kamala Harris for president ahead of Detroit visit

(CBS DETROIT) – Ahead of her visit to Detroit next week, the United Auto Workers union endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president Wednesday.

The union had previously endorsed President Joe Biden in January before his July 21 decision to end his bid for reelection. The UAW's International Executive Board voted Wednesday to endorse Harris.

"Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class," said UAW President Shawn Fain in a statement. "We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed. This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box. For our one million active and retired members, the choice is clear: We will elect Kamala Harris to be our next President this November."

In a release, the UAW said Harris previously joined the union on the picket line with striking autoworkers in 2019.

The union said Harris will meet with UAW members and leaders on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Detroit. It marks Harris' first visit to Michigan as the presumptive Democratic nominee. She last visited the state on July 17, just days before Mr. Biden announced he was stepping down from reelection.

Harris also visited Detroit in May to announce $100 million for automotive manufacturers to prepare for electric vehicle production.

Harris is expected to announce her running mate early next week. The reported top-tier candidates include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.