Chicago Police, Metra prepare for protest outside Israeli Consulate on Day 2 of DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The second night of the Democratic National Convention was also set to be the second night of protests in Chicago on Tuesday.

The group Behind Enemy Lines is set to protest at 7 p.m. outside the Israeli Consulate, located in the Accenture Tower at 500 W. Madison St. in the West Loop—1.75 miles due east of the United Center where the convention is under way.

Across the street, a pro-Israeli counterprotest was planned for the same time.

Chicago Police were on the scene ahead of time, using the intersection of Madison and Clinton streets as a staging area.

Metra announced Tuesday afternoon that the entrance to the Ogilvie Transportation Center from the Accenture Tower will be closed for the evening due to the planned protest.

Commuters on the Union Pacific lines should enter through the French Market doors a block north on Clinton Street, Metra said.

Their Behind Enemy Lines protest flyers reference the chaos outside the Democratic National Convention of 1968, reading: "Make it great like '68! Shut down the DNC for Gaza."

On its website, Behind the Enemy Lines says it stands for anti-imperialism and against the "U.S. empire"—and engages in "anti-imperialist agitation." The group accuses Vice President Kamala Harris of being "complicit in genocide" of Palestinians in Gaza.

"Our responsibility to the people of the world is to actually confront this convention, and yes, take risks to do so," the group wrote.

Behind Enemy Lines was behind a protest rally back in March in which an American flag was burned by a Marine veteran outside City Hall. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) spoke at the rally a few feet from the burned flag—and while he said he did not see the remains of the flag on the ground when he spoke at the rally, his participation still resulted in calls for him to lose his seat as chairman of the City Council Housing Committee.

The City Council blocked the move, and Sigcho-Lopez kept his leadership position.