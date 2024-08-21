Despite some clashes at Green Line stations, police say protest at Day 3 of DNC goes smoothly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another protest for the Palestinian cause was held in Chicago Wednesday, the third day of the Democratic National Convention.

This protest began at Union Park and took to marching on the Near West Side during the United Center.

The crowd for the protest was large and mostly peaceful. Men, women, and young children took part.

They marched trying to raise awareness about their message—which calls for stopping all U.S. funding to Israel and ending the War in Gaza.

The protesters spent about two and a half hours rallying, and then took to the streets for nearly two hours.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and his officers marched with the group, which it prevented the massive group from roaming and venturing toward the United Center.

"The organizers wanted a peaceful protest," said Snelling. "They had marshals who kind of policed the crowd themselves—so when they saw someone getting out of line, their marshals got people back in line."

Marching protesters made their way to the new Damen Green Line station, and dispatch reports indicated that participants may have blocked the entrance.



Video showed police detaining a woman on the Damen Green Line stop platform. Multiple social media reports indicated that a crowd of people banged on windows and yelled, "Let her go!" after police arrested or detained a woman at the Damen Green Line stop.

Protesters later advanced east to the Ashland Green Line station, where police were seen confronting a man waving a Palestinian flag. It appeared a protester climbed the piling for the 'L' structure.

A protesters waves a flag during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Frank Franklin II / AP

Social media showed a parade marshal later intervening.

Law enforcement members remove a protester from a train platform during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Julio Cortez / AP

"Seeing all the cops here, everyone behaves, nobody does everything rowdy," said Chicago protester Aamer Jaleel.

Snelling said the protest went smoothly Wednesday because safety was discussed.

"When we have these conversations on safety and what's going to keep everybody safe, and we're working together, this is how it turns out. It turns out no arrests, no violence, peaceful protest—this is how people got their voices heard."

This stands in contrast to a protest Tuesday night outside the Israeli Consulate in the West Loop. Police said a total of 56 people were arrested during the protest, including three journalists who police said did not comply with officers' orders when police moved in to contain the protest and arrest demonstrators who had attacked officers.

Snelling said a group came Tuesday night with the intention of committing violence and vandalism, and police would not allow it.

Unlike other protest groups who have staged rallies and marches during the DNC this week, the Behind Enemy Lines group did not seek or obtain a permit for their protest, or coordinate their plans with city officials.

Snelling said police declared their intent to move in for mass arrests after some demonstrators at Tuesday night's protest began attacking officers.