Police probe report that DNC delegate may have a victim in string of armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Thursday said two men are responsible for an armed robbery spree that began on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, and continued through Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating reports that one of the victims is a delegate at the convention, from Texas.

On Thursday morning, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said he did not have any specific details on the delegate's involvement. But the CPD sent an alert about three people robbed at gunpoint near Randolph and Wells streets downtown—and the suspect description matches two other incidents in Chinatown and the West Loop.

Police say in each of the robberies. a dark blue Land Rover Discovery with Ilinois plate DJ87261 drove up to the victims, and two men exited the vehicle armed with a handgun.

The robbers threatened to kill the victims, who then handed over their cellphones and wallets. The armed robbers then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

The first robbery took place during President Biden's speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, around 10:30 Monday in the 200 block of West 23rd Place in Chinatown.

The same crew did it again at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, this time on the 300 block of North Morgan Street in the West Loop.

Then on Wednesday morning, there was another round of victims. Police said at 2 a.m., a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk outside the Allegro Royal Sonesta, 171 W. Randolph St., when a man with a gun took his wallet and hotel key.

The robber then walked across the street and robbed a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Delegates are packed into many downtown hotels, and with the late nights at the United Center, they are likely to be out in the early-morning hours.

When asked about a delegate being one of the victims, Supt. Snelling said, "Obviously, there was something there, but we're still looking a little deeper into that to get more information."

Snelling cautioned that the spree was not indicative of a spike in crime—which police tried to avoid by making sure to keep enough officers on their neighborhood beats during the convention.

"What we did not do was deplete the neighborhood of manpower," he said.

The robbers were described as two Black men, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, with a thin build, dressed in black wearing ski masks, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police are reminding the public to:

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Do not touch anything until police arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wentworth Area Detective Division at 312-747-8384 or the Belmont Area Detective Division at 312-744-8263.