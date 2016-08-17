Celebrities
The latest news, interviews, videos and photo galleries on celebrities
Latest
Robert Yancy, only son of Natalie Cole, dead at 39
Yancy was found dead Monday night at his home in Los Angeles after authorities were contacted to make a welfare check
Bob Odenkirk on his character's transformation in "Better Call Saul"
Show has earned nine prime-time Emmy nominations for its third season including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Depp surprises kids at hospital as Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp, dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow, pays children in hospital a 5-hour visit
Mindy Kaling confirms pregnancy
The comedian and actress addressed the rumors and and says she's excited to be a mom
Pantone dedicates new "Purple Rain" hue to Prince
It's been more than a year since Prince died, but the artist lives on through countless tributes
Oprah explains why she isn't married to Stedman Graham
Oprah Winfrey opened up to Vogue about weight struggles, aging, depression and her love life
What Taylor Swift groping verdict means for women
The victory was not about money for the pop superstar
Jaleel White reflects on Urkel and new show "Me, Myself & I"
Jaleel White is ready to lose the oversized glasses and show fans a more adult side of himself in a new comedy
Jurors begin deliberating in Taylor Swift groping case
A lawyer for the former radio DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift claimed that the singer's testimony was inconsistent with that of every other member of her team
Tom Cruise appears to be hurt after performing stunt
Tom Cruise, 55, appeared to be hurt after stunt went wrong on the set of "Mission: Impossible 6" in London
Willie Nelson says he cut show short because of altitude
Willie Nelson, 84, cut a performance in Utah short, saying that the high altitude made him feel unwell
Taylor Swift's ex-bodyguard says he saw DJ reach under her skirt
Security guard Greg Dent said he didn't intervene because he generally took his cues from the pop star
Fan rushes Britney Spears onstage in Las Vegas
Britney Spears had big scare Wednesday night when an audience member rushed the stage at her Las Vegas show
Bruce Springsteen announces intimate Broadway debut
Singer said he's making Broadway debut with "Springsteen on Broadway," a solo show at Walter Kerr Theater beginning October
Taylor Swift testifies on groping: "It was a definite grab"
Taylor Swift testified in court that there's no doubt in her mind as to whether or not she was groped by a former radio DJ, saying, "It was a definite grab. A very long grab"
Taylor Swift's mom testifies in groping case
Andrea Swift says she didn't contact police in order to protect her daughter, Taylor, saying she didn't want the incident to "define her life"
Phil Spector looks unrecognizable in new mug shot
A new mugshot shows the music producer completely bald
Taylor Swift wants groping case to serve as example
Taylor Swift is suing a DJ for allegedly groping her for only $1 because instead of seeking money, she aims to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted
3 accusers sue Usher over herpes allegations
Three people are suing Usher, claiming he didn't inform them about an alleged herpes infection before having sexual contact
Barbara Cook, acclaimed singer and actress, is dead at 89
Cook died early Tuesday of respiratory failure at her home in Manhattan
Sinead O'Connor pleads for help in tearful Facebook video
Facebook post says Sinead O'Connor is "receiving the best of care" after talking about her mental illnesses and pleading for help in tearful video
Amy Schumer to make Broadway debut in Steve Martin's play
Amy Schumer is making her Broadway debut. The comedian will star in a new play this fall called "Meteor Shower" by Steve Martin
Jurors to consider photo in Taylor Swift trial
A photograph will play a key role as evidence in a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris say they're separating
Word sparks wave of shock and sadness online about demise of one of Hollywood's most popular power couples, married 8 years
Jaclyn Smith fashions an empire
Former Charlie's Angel took her love of design and created a brand, encompassing clothing lines, home decor, and now skin care products