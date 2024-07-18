Sheryl Lee Ralph celebrates 3rd Emmy nomination before release of new comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph talks new film, "The Fabulous Four," and latest Emmy nominations

When she hosted the 2024 Emmy nominations on Wednesday, Sheryl Lee Ralph had no idea a surprise was in store.

After announcing the other nominees alongside actor Tony Hale, she said she was shocked to hear Hale reveal that Ralph received her own Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her work on "Abbott Elementary."

"For three consecutive years, my peers have chosen to put me on the list of the best of the best, and I thought this time, 'Look at the company they put me in!'"

Ralph is celebrating her third Emmy nomination in a row while a new comedy she stars in, "The Fabulous Four," is set to be released later this month.

The nominees in the category of outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, including Ralph, are:

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

The "Abbott Elementary" star said she had never been to the Emmys prior to being nominated.

"The first time I've been invited, the first time I'm there, I win," Ralph said.

In 2022, Ralph became the first Black woman in 35 years to win an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series. She said it was a big shock.

"All I could do was thank my mother and father in heaven, because I was like, I know you're working your magic, and it has just been the best ride ever since."

Throughout her decades-long career, Ralph has held roles on Broadway in the musical "Dreamgirls," along with dozens of TV shows and movies, including "Moesha" and "Sister Act: 2."

In "The Fabulous Four," Ralph said she loved the opportunity to work with Bette Midler.

"To be with her everyday, I was learning something everyday," Ralph said. "She gets it, and she's very capable of standing up for herself. She understands the industry that we're in, and I love that about her."

In addition to starring in the movie, Ralph navigated the role of executive producer, which she said meant learning more about the position and the challenges it presents.

"How are things all coming together? About the people that are there with us together, how do we move forward under challenging situations? Because remind you, we were really making this during the strike, so it was very difficult."

On staying youthful, Ralph said, "The fountain of youth is good vibes always. Be as kind as you can to as many people as you can for as long as you can."

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 15.