How husband and wife-duo JOHNNYSWIM balance family, music

Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez of the husband and wife-duo JOHNNYSWIM have been creating relatable music for over a decade, captivating audiences with their eclectic sounds and soulful anthems.

The duo — known for blending genres that include folk, rock, blues and pop — released a new song on Friday, titled "Frank Gehry."

The couple's musical journey began nearly 20 years ago in a songwriting session.

"So we started writing songs. We made out, and then the next thing you know, we have a mortgage and three kids, and here we are," said Sudano Ramirez.

In 2008, JOHNNYSWIM released their self-titled EP. The following year, they got married, and in 2014, they released their debut album, "Diamonds."

Sudano Ramirez, who is the daughter of the late disco queen Donna Summer and music producer Bruce Sudano, said she found it challenging to escape her mother's shadow early in her career, but was drawn to working with Ramirez.

"He was a great storyteller, and he wrote songs that weren't just trying to be cool," said Sudano Ramirez of her husband.

Abner Ramirez said his inspiration came from his father, who died 13 years ago and who he described as the "ultimate storyteller."

"I thought that was one of my father's many superpowers, but that's one that I hoped to emulate," said Ramirez.

How JOHNNYSWIM juggles music and family life

JOHNNYSWIM has forged its own identity, drawing inspiration from everyday life. Sudano Ramirez said that many of their songs feel like diary entries, reflecting personal experiences. Their song "Devastating" explores the ups and downs of relationships and the lessons learned in therapy, emphasizing the importance of being prepared for challenges rather than seeking immediate solutions.

Meanwhile, the couple's home is not just a safe space, but also a creative outlet.

They produce a cooking show, make their own merchandise and record their podcast called "Songs with Strangers" there. They say family is their responsibility, but just as important is being the artists they were meant to be. For example, Ramirez said there was never any doubt about taking their kids on the road, saying their son never missed a show.

With their family's support, the couple is clear on their intentions as a musical duo.

"Ultimately, my goal isn't to be huge and famous. My goal is to help people. My goal is to build community that will effect change and for people to feel seen," said Ramirez.

And Sudano Ramirez said they are comfortable with the idea that their music may not attract every audience.

"We probably don't appeal to a lot of people because our music is our music, but the people that it appeals to, we're meant for," said Sudano Ramirez.