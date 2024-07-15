Kate Hudson shares challenges she faced while pursuing her lifelong passion of singing, writing music

For more than two decades, Kate Hudson has found success on the big screen, winning a Golden Globe and earning an Oscar nomination.

Now the actress is revealing more about her lifelong passion which came as a surprise to many who've followed the actress' career.

Hudson said in an interview with "CBS Mornings" that those who know her best know she's been a singer and has written music her entire life.

"But people who don't, it's like a discovery and it's kind of fun," she said. "It's like I just let this secret out a little bit."

Her album, "Glorious," debuted at No. 5 on the emerging artists chart. It blends various genres from rock to soul, pop and folk.

She collaborated with Linda Perry, who has written for stars like singers Christina Aguilera, Pink and Gwen Stefani, on the song "Glorious."

"Linda is a powerful, incredible songwriter and what was amazing about writing with her is she just kind of moved it along," Hudson said. "It was like having someone really kind of push the process and not allow me to overthink what I was doing."

For the album, Hudson also collaborated on the song "Love Ain't Easy" with her partner Danny Fujikawa.

"When you are with someone who also speaks that language, it enriches a part of the relationship," she said.

The 45-year-old said she's experienced people questioning why she's doing this now.

"A lot of people being like 'Why? You know what I mean, why do you want to do this?" she said. "It's hard… You're putting yourself out there and you're not young anymore.'"

But for her, it's about sharing a passion, and while she loves performing, writing is what drives her.

"There's such an important place for youth in music for writing. It's so vital. We need it. The young generation is what really can shift culture in music, but there is something to say about age in writing and wisdom and that reflection," Hudson said. "For me, it was just like I have to just share it and I'm so happy I did."

Although now she's a billboard-charting artist, Hudson said she isn't giving up acting.

"There's no shift, just an addition," she said.